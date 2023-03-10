Winter storm hits much of southern Ontario, police warn drivers to be careful

Southern Ontario is being hit with another winter storm that's causing slippery road conditions and crashes.

Environment Canada has issued weather advisories stretching from the Greater Toronto Area through to Windsor, as well as snowfall alerts for Niagara and Hamilton.

The federal agency says between five and 20 centimetres of snow is expected, beginning in the morning and tapering off by the evening.

Ontario Provincial Police say all express lanes on Highway 401 west are closed for a five-vehicle crash involving three transport trucks and two vehicles near Milton, west of Toronto.

The OPP say there are only minor injuries in the crash but are warning that roads are slick and are asking drivers to be careful and avoid unnecessary travel.

Toronto's Pearson International Airport is advising travellers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.