Winter storm watch in effect for Windsor-Essex 

A winter storm watch is in effect for the region.

Impacting Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent, a major winter storm is expected Thursday night into Saturday.

Wind gusts of 90 to 100 km/h creating widespread blowing snow which will significantly reduce visibility, is expected.

As well as snowfall amounts of 5 to 15 cm by early Saturday morning. Flash freezing will produce icy and slippery surfaces.

Damaging winds are expected to develop by Friday morning and continuing into Saturday. Snow and blowing snow will start Friday morning and continuing into Saturday as well.

A flash freeze is also expected for Friday morning.

Precipitation is expected to begin as rain or snow late Thursday afternoon or early Thursday evening before transitioning to rain for many areas Thursday night. Temperatures are expected to plummet on Friday morning leading to a potential flash freeze.

Very cold wind chills are expected to develop on Friday and persist into the weekend.

Avoid travel if possible as travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.

The public is reminded to continue to monitor alerts and forecasts.