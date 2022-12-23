Winter weather creating challenges at Windsor Airport

As the winter storm continues in Windsor-Essex and throughout much of southern Ontario, operations are being impacted at area airports.

Some flights out of Windsor International Airport have been cancelled, while others are delayed and some are still on time.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Galvin says crews are working really hard to stay ahead of everything, but it's going to be a challenging day.

"Probably a challenging couple of days. Some late flights, some cancelled flights and some flights still on schedule. I would just encourage everybody to check with their airline continuously to see. It's a pretty fluid day obviously, and there's two legs of every flight and it's going to depend also not only what's going on here but where you're travelling to," he said.

In recent days, numerous flights have been cancelled or delayed at Pearson International in Toronto, at Calgary International Airport, and Vancouver International Airport.

Galvin says it's not just important to check what's happening at Windsor airport, but also the destinations where people are trying to get to.

"Obviously it's a challenging weekend and we do everything possible here if there is a delay, and to stay ahead of the weather from our hard working crews out there," he continued. "It's just one of those days where you'll have to keep tabs if you're travelling, keep checking your phone, keep checking the airline and see where your status is."

The worst of the storm locally is expected to be throughout the day Friday, and into Saturday morning.

Galvin says it's always about the duration of the event when trying to plan for any cancellations or delays.

"You look outside right now and visibility is low, and we've got blowing snow and high winds. With these storms, Mother Nature has a mind of her own, so it can be scheduled to end at a certain time and it doesn't or it can end early."

Real time flight data at Windsor Airport can be found on their website.

West Jet has now cancelled all flights in Ontario for Friday, and Porter says they are likely to follow suit.