Winter weather travel advisory now in place for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

The advisory is in effect for Friday afternoon into Friday evening.

The national weather service is telling motorists to prepare for 'quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions' and says drivers should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly.

Rain and heavy wet snow are forecasted for Windsor-Essex but officials with Environment Canada say the area will likely see more rain.

Between 20 to 30 mm of rain is expected and up to 15 cm of snow is possible.

With the advisory now in place, Environment Canada has ended the special weather statement.

iStock/vvvita