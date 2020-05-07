Wise Dan Elected to Hall of Fame

Trainer Mark Casse, jockey Darrel McHargue, thoroughbred Wise Dan, and owner George D. Widener, Jr. have been elected to the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame.

Also elected were racehorse Tom Bowling, owner Alice Headley Chandler, and J. Keene Daingerfield, Jr., a trainer who became one of the most respected stewards in the sport.

The induction ceremony is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 7 at the Fasig-Tipton sales pavilion in Saratoga Springs, New York.

The museum is monitoring state and health regulations in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A decision on the status of the ceremony will be made at a later date.

with files from Associated Press