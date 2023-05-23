Wish you could tweak that text? WhatsApp is letting users edit messages

LONDON - WhatsApp is allowing users to edit the messages they've sent.

The popular chat app announced the update in a blog post Monday, saying people can correct misspellings, add more details or otherwise change what they have messaged to friends, family and coworkers.

Meta-owned WhatsApp says the ability to edit messages has started rolling out to people worldwide and will be available to all users in coming weeks.

To fix a text up to 15 minutes after firing it off, press and hold the sent message and pick "edit."

After the changes, it will then display "edited," but those receiving the message won't be able to see the edit history.