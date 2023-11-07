With electric vehicle sales growth slowing, Stellantis Ram brand has an answer: An onboard charger

DETROIT - One of the biggest reasons people cite when saying they won't buy an electric vehicle is range anxiety.

That's the fear of running out of juice on the road with nowhere to recharge.

Stellantis' Ram brand may have an answer, especially for people who need a truck to haul or tow things.

It's called the Ramcharger, a pickup that can travel 145 miles on electricity, with a V6 gas engine and generator to can recharge the battery while the truck is moving.

Electric vehicle sales growth is starting to slow.

Polls show the reasons are cost as well as limited range and too few charging stations.

Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis says the new power system eliminates range and charging anxiety.