With Moroun 'it was Business, Never Personal': Masse

When it comes to dealing with Matty Moroun, Windsor-West MP Brian Masse says, "it was always business, never personal."

Masse sent his condolences to the Ambassador Bridge owner's family Monday after it was announced he died at the age of 93.

That's despite not seeing eye-to-eye with Moroun, most notably on the purchase and eventual demolition of an Indian Road neighbourhood to make room for a new span of the bridge.

"When there was a common interest we always found that ground and I always respected that and continue to respect his family for that," he says. "No matter what we differentiated on, it's because of the issue not the personalities."

The New Democrat says many people only saw the pair butt heads on border issues, but they've found lots of middle ground over the years.

"Many of those projects that were out there in our community, some that you knew and some that you didn't know, and we're appreciative of those efforts because there's no doubt we always have to continue to find common ground and I always respected the fact that we could do that," says Masse.

