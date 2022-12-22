With the first wave of winter hitting Windsor, Street Help calling for temporary warming centre

With the forecast showing a drop in temperature in Windsor-Essex beginning Thursday night, the administrator for Street Help is calling on the City of Windsor to open a temporary warming centre.

The temperature is expected to dip down to -6°C this evening and stay well below freezing into next week, with periods of snow turning into flurries expected this weekend.

Christine Wilson-Furlonger says she's hoping that officials will open a warming centre based on how quick the City of Windsor acted when residents of 1616 Ouellette Avenue needed help last month.

"It's terrible out there. We have so many people in our community that are living without a home, no roof over their head, no warm place to lay down and sleep at night. It's unconscionable, a lot of people can think that maybe the shelters can take care of all the problems but there is no end all or be all in this field of work," she said.

Wilson-Furlonger says it's harder for the various organizations and groups that generally support those struggling in Windsor if they don't have something like a warming centre operational to direct people to when it gets cold like this.

"Is the City going to? And I think that they are very wrong if they don't open a warming centre, because they're creating bigger problems for other people. I can't help but be frustrated and angry sometimes over these situations."

Street Help purchased shipping containers to store the food they provide to locals experiencing homelessness, because they couldn't afford to buy commercial space, but Wilson-Furlonger says the City has told them to move them because they're located in a residential parking lot.

She says the containers have taken up space where they usually let people in to keep warm, something they won't be able to do now.

"I'm sure the City of Windsor can rally enough employees and volunteers to make sure it all runs smooth and organized," she continued. "They have to take on a problem, and we're going to continue to do everything in our power to try and make sure people have the very basics."

Street Help will be doing what they can for people in need over the next little while, as Wilson Furlonger says they'll be providing as many coats, hats, gloves, scarfs and sleeping bags as they have available.

The Salvation Army and the Downtown Mission have a certain number of beds and warming spots available, while the Welcome Centre Shelter for Women & Families also operates 24 hours a day.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi