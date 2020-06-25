Witnesses Sought after Struggle between OPP and Man in Harrow: SIU

ESSEX COUNTY — The province's police watchdog is looking for the public's help following an interaction between a 26 year old man in Harrow and the OPP that led to serious injuries.

Police were called around 9:15pm on Tuesday, June 23,2020 to an address on Secord Ave for a mischief call.

Officers located the person of interest and there was a struggle.

One man was arrested and taken to the hospital where he was diagnosed with a serious injury.

The province's Special Investigations Unit is appealing for any witnesses to give them a call at 1-800-787-8529.