Witnesses Sought after Struggle between OPP and Man in Harrow: SIU
ESSEX COUNTY — The province's police watchdog is looking for the public's help following an interaction between a 26 year old man in Harrow and the OPP that led to serious injuries.
Police were called around 9:15pm on Tuesday, June 23,2020 to an address on Secord Ave for a mischief call.
Officers located the person of interest and there was a struggle.
One man was arrested and taken to the hospital where he was diagnosed with a serious injury.
The province's Special Investigations Unit is appealing for any witnesses to give them a call at 1-800-787-8529.