WNBA star Brittney Griner ordered to trial Friday in Russia

MOSCOW - WNBA star Brittney Griner appeared in a court near Moscow that ordered her trial on cannabis possession charges to begin Friday, about 4 1/2 months after she was arrested at an airport while returning to play for a Russian team.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist also was ordered to remain in custody for the duration of her criminal trial, up to six months.

The 31-year-old center for the Phoenix Mercury could face 10 years in prison if convicted on charges of large-scale transportation of drugs.

Fewer than 1% of defendants in Russian criminal cases are acquitted, and unlike in the U.S., acquittals can be overturned.