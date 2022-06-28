iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

WNBA star Brittney Griner ordered to trial Friday in Russia

image.jpg?t=1647122423&size=Large

MOSCOW - WNBA star Brittney Griner appeared in a court near Moscow that ordered her trial on cannabis possession charges to begin Friday, about 4 1/2 months after she was arrested at an airport while returning to play for a Russian team. 

The two-time Olympic gold medalist also was ordered to remain in custody for the duration of her criminal trial, up to six months. 

The 31-year-old center for the Phoenix Mercury could face 10 years in prison if convicted on charges of large-scale transportation of drugs. 

Fewer than 1% of defendants in Russian criminal cases are acquitted, and unlike in the U.S., acquittals can be overturned.

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE