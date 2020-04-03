Wolfhead Distillery to Giveaway Hand Sanitizer

Wolfhead Distillery in McGregor wants to give the community a helping hand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The distillery will be handing out 2,000 free bottles of hand sanitizer today.

President Tom Manherz says each bottle contains 350 millilitres and there is a limit of two bottles per vehicle.

Manherz says if community members can, he's asking that they make a donation to the Amherstburg Food & Fellowship Mission and the Amherstburg Food Bank.

"We're going to have representatives from both charities there to actually accept the donations, and if you can afford to give something that's great. If you can't, that's okay too," he says.

The hand sanitizer will be handed between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Wolfhead site at 7781 Howard Ave.

Manherz says he's not sure about what kind of turnout to expect.

"Somebody did something similar out in Saskatchewan, and in a three hour window, they had 700 cars,"he says. "So I don't know because it was earlier and if there is going to be demand this time around but I know everybody is looking for it."

A team of researchers at the University of Windsor recently teamed up with Wolfhead Distillery, InnerSeasonings International and Peak Processing to make and bottle hand sanitizer for use during the novel coronavirus outbreak.