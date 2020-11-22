Wolverines Claim Triple Overtime Win Over Rutgers

The Michigan Wolverines survived in triple overtime to defeat Rutgers 48-42 Saturday night.

The Wolverines came from behind after Rutgers was ahead by 17 in the first half.

Quarterback Cade McNamara led Michigan on a scoring drive in the second half and completed 27 of 36 passes.

The victory breaks a three-game losing streak for the Wolverines who move to 2-3 on the season.

Meantime, Saturday's game between the Michigan State Spartans and Maryland was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Maryland's head coach, seven staff members and 15 student-athletes tested positive for the virus.

Michigan State is scheduled to return to action against Northwestern at Spartan Stadium next Saturday.