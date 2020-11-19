Wolves Select Edwards First Overall

The Minnesota Timberwolves selected Georgia freshman guard Anthony Edwards the No. 1 pick in the delayed NBA draft. Edwards became the 11th straight one-and-done player to be the top pick, coming in a year where there was no clear obvious choice.

He averaged 19.1 points for the Bulldogs, tops among all freshman. Commissioner Adam Silver announced the pick from ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut.

The Golden State Warriors, stung by the news that Klay Thompson sustained another leg injury earlier Wednesday, took Memphis centre James Wiseman with the second pick.

They stumbled to the bottom of the league while Thompson missed the entire season with a torn ACL in his left knee.

LaMelo Ball then went to the Charlotte Hornets, the next stop on a lengthy basketball journey that sent the guard from high school in California to stops as a professional in Lithuania and Australia.

The Chicago Bulls took Patrick Williams of Florida State, the ACC sixth man of the year as a freshman, at No. 4. Cleveland followed with Auburn's Isaac Okoro, another freshman, to round out the top five.

The Raptors went with a point guard with the 29th pick in the N-B-A Draft. Toronto selected Malachi Flynn from San Diego State with the second-last pick of the first round.

The 22-year-old Flynn averaged 17-point-6 points and 5-point-1 assists this past season to help his team to a 30-and-2 record. He's is the youngest of seven children.

The Pistons went into the 2020 NBA Draft with just one pick, but ended the night with four selections, including three in the first round Detroit took point guard Killian Hayes from France with the seventh overall pick.

Then through trades the Pistons then selected center Isaiah Stewart out of Washington 16th, Villanova's Saddiq Bey at number 19 and Saben Lee from Vanderbilt in the second round.

files from Associated Press