Woman arrested after cutting power to Chatham apartment building

A woman in Chatham has been charged after cutting off power to an entire apartment building over the weekend.

Chatham-Kent Police Service was called to a building in the area of William Street Saturday.

Police say they arrived to find a woman had cut the lock to the building's electrical box and turned of the power to every unit, except her own.

A 29-year-old woman from Chatham was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000.

Police say she was released on a promise to appear in court.