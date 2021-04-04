Woman Arrested for Impaired Driving after Self-Reported Crash
A Chatham woman is facing impaired driving charges after summoning police to the scene of her own crash.
Chatham-Kent Police say the woman reported her vehicle had been sideswiped by another car near Tweedsmuir and Queen Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
According to police, the investigation determined the woman had actually hit a parking meter with her car in the area of King Street East and William Street.
Officers determined the woman was intoxicated and placed her under arrest.
Police say a 26-year-old woman from Chatham is charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.