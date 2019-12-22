Woman Arrested in Connection to Several Knife Point Robberies

An update to a pair of knife point robberies AM800 News told you about Saturday.

The Windsor police major crimes branch has tracked down a female believed to be involved in both incidents and police say she could be connected to a number of similar offences occurring in the city over the last few weeks.

Taylor Wright is facing six counts of robbery and several counts of possession of stolen property.

Police believe the 31-year-old woman from Guelph pulled a knife on two occasions last week where a man and woman left a store without paying for their merchandise.

Investigators are still looking for a male suspect.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.