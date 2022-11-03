Woman charged after throwing drink at police officer

A 36-year-old Chatham woman is facing charges after throwing a drink at a police officer.

Chatham-Kent police say they responded to a call on Wedgewood Avenue in Chatham for a neighbour dispute.

According to police, the woman threatened to cause harm to her neighbour and while she was being being arrested threw a beverage at an officer and attempted to flee.

Police say the officer gained control and the woman was taken to headquarters.

She's charged with uttering threats and assaulting a peace officer.