Woman dies after serious collision in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent police say a 66-year-old Morpeth woman has succumbed to her injuries after a crash in Ridgetown last week.

As AM800 news reported last Thursday, emergency crews were called to Main Street in Ridgetown on October 19 around 2 p.m. for a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

According to police, the woman was hit by a passing vehicle after exiting her vehicle.

She was taken to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance and then airlifted to Windsor with life-threatening injuries.

Police say despite life-saving efforts, the woman succumbed to her injuries last Friday.

A 38-year-old Ridgetown man is charged with failing to remain at a collision resulting in bodily harm, dangerous driving causing bodily harm and two related Highway Traffic Act offences.