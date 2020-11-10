Woman Drives 30 Feet with Partner's Arm Stuck in Window: Chatham-Kent Police

A 35-year-old Chatham woman has been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm after driving about 30 feet with her partner's arm stuck in the vehicle's window.

Chatham-Kent police say the female driver was driving her partner home Monday afternoon when a verbal argument occurred in the car.

According to police, the argument turned to a physical altercation when the vehicle was stopped at an intersection.

Police say the victim left through the passenger side door, grabbed her belongings and started to walk away until she realized she left her keys in the vehicle.

She returned to the car, reached in to grab her keys but police say that's when the driver rolled up the window on the victim's arm and accelerated through the intersection.

Police say the driver drove roughly 30 foot before the victim's arm became dislodged from the window.

According to police, she fell to the ground and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The driver was released from custody and will appear in court on January 13.