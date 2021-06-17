Woman Identified After Police Release Composite Drawing

A woman found dead along the city's riverfront has been identified.

As AM800 news reported earlier this month, Windsor police released a composite drawing of the woman and asked for the public's assistance in identifying her.

Police say thanks to the drawing, a citizen was able to identify her.

The woman's name has not been released but police say the death is not believed to be suspicious in nature.

Officers were called to Riverside Drive West at Crawford Avenue on Monday May 3 at around 6:30am after the woman's body was discovered by a passersby.

