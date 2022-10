Provincial police have now identified the woman found dead in a home in Leamington late last week.

Officers responded to a 911 call on Mill Street East just after 5:30 Thursday afternoon and found the body of 33-year-old Shermaine Carling.

38-year-old David Enrique Espinoza Montes has been charged with second-degree murder.

Anyone with information on the death is asked to call the OPP or Crime Stoppers.