Woman in Critical Condition after Drowning near Rondeau Park Has Died

AM800 News has learned a woman who was in critical condition after drowning in Lake Erie has died.

Provincial police say she fell from an inflatable raft near Rondeau Provincial Park in Chatham-Kent around 2:15 p.m. Thursday and didn't resurface.

She was later recovered and brought to shore by bystanders who performed CPR until emergency crews could arrive — she was then rushed to hospital in critical condition.

The Gathering Place Community Church put out an "urgent prayer request" via Facebook Thursday night identifying Heather Connon as the victim in the ICU in Chatham, Ont.

Several hours later the church confirmed Connon did not survive the night saying "they will turn their prayers to loved ones during their time of grief'" as Heather is "in good hands" with God.

Connon was a regular fixture in the Walkerville area, having worked at the Walkerville Tavern for many years before it closed this year.

The restaurant and friends began posting memorials in her honour on Facebook Friday.

She was 48 years old.