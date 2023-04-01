Woman Life Freedom Exhibition in Windsor

Major cities around the world have been hosting Woman Life Freedom events and now Windsor joins the movement.

The Woman Life Freedom Exhibition will be in the city at the beginning of April, and is dedicated to supporting women's rights and advocating for their freedom, particularly women of Iran.

Created by Maryam Safarzadeh and in partnership with Art Windsor-Essex, Sho Art Studios, and Windsor Feminist Theatre, the event will showcase the work of 27 artists from Iran, Germany, Netherlands, Michigan, Vancouver, Toronto, and Windsor.

There will be 28 pieces of art for the public to see, as well as dance and musical performances, guest speakers, and movement leaders.

Maryam Safarzadeh, Curator of the exhibition, says they are looking to be a voice for women in Iran.

"Women can't talk about their problems, and they asked at the beginning of this movement, they started asking the world to be their voice. So when I sent the invitations to all of my friends and invited them to participate in this exhibition, that's the thing, they are voicing the Iranian women."

She says the event is expecting 200 to 300 people who will celebrate Iranian women.

"So we have politicians, and we have the mayors of Tecumseh, LaSalle, Windsor. And we do have lyrical dance, we have Persian and traditional music, so, it's kind of like a window to the Iran."

Safarzadeh adds that she received nothing but support from all artists involved.

"The first day that I sent the invitations to all of my friends, the only response that I received was 'when? And how many pieces do you want?'. Nobody asked me any other questions. So everybody said, 'I'm in'. And I didn't see anything other than support."

The event takes place today at the Art Windsor Essex on the third floor located at 401 Riverside Drive West.

Anyone in the public is able to attend, and doors will open at noon, with the program running from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Following the event, the art pieces will be transferred to Sho Art Studios for the public to see throughout the month of April.