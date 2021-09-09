Woman reported missing located by police

A 31-year-old woman reported missing has been located.

Just after 10pm on Wednesday, Windsor police sent out a tweet stating Jessica Dominix was located and is safe.

They also thanked the public for their assistance.

As AM800 news reported, police were asking for the public's help in tracking her down.

According to police, Dominix had not been seen since September 1 in the area of McDougall St. and Elliott St. in downtown Windsor and her family was concerned for her safety.