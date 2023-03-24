iHeartRadio
Woman with long gun arrested in Tecumseh


Several weapons related charges have been laid after an incident in Tecumseh. 

Ontario Provincial Police and Windsor Police were called to County Road 8 around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon for a report of a woman with a long gun. 

After about an-hour of negotiations, the suspect was taken into custody and sent to hospital as a precaution. 

The OPP say no shots were fired and no one was hurt. 

Charges include: Pointing a Firearm, Assault A Peace Officer with a weapon, Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, and Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm.

The accused was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.

