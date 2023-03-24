Woman with long gun arrested in Tecumseh

Several weapons related charges have been laid after an incident in Tecumseh.

Ontario Provincial Police and Windsor Police were called to County Road 8 around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon for a report of a woman with a long gun.

After about an-hour of negotiations, the suspect was taken into custody and sent to hospital as a precaution.

The OPP say no shots were fired and no one was hurt.

Charges include: Pointing a Firearm, Assault A Peace Officer with a weapon, Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, and Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm.

The accused was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.