Woodbine Postpones Pattison International

The 83rd running of the $1-million Pattison Canadian International is going to have to wait a year.

A source told The Canadian Press that the race, which is Woodbine Racetrack's top fall events, won't be held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The source spoke on the condition of anonymity as Woodbine Entertainment has not formally made the announcement regarding the International.

Woodbine Entertainment is scheduled to release its revamped 2020 stakes schedule later Wednesday.

The pandemic forced Woodbine to postpone the April 18 start to its 2020 thoroughbred card.

Live thoroughbred racing will now begin June 6 without spectators.



with files from (The Canadian Press)