Woods Has 5th Back Surgery

Tiger Woods has undergone a fifth back surgery that has put the start to his new year on hold.

Woods did not say when he had the microdiscetomy, only that doctors deemed it a success and expect a full recovery.

He will miss two tournaments he normally plays in Southern California _ the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines and the Genesis Invitational at Riviera.

Woods still plans to be at Riviera as the tournament host.

He says the surgery was to remove a pressurized disc fragment that was giving him nerve pain when he played the PNC Championship with 11-year-old son Charlie.



with files from Associated Press