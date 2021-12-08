iHeartRadio
Woods to make return from car crash at PNC Championship

tiger-woods

Tiger Woods is returning to some form of competition. 

He says he will be playing next weekend in Orlando, Florida, at the PNC Championship with 12-year-old son Charlie.

The PNC Championship is a 36-hole event involving family members. 

It will have been 298 days since Woods' right leg was badly damaged when his speeding car went through a median and rolled down a hill on a road in the Los Angeles suburbs. 

Woods was hitting balls last weekend in the Bahamas during his Hero World Challenge. 

He said he might play the odd "hit-and-giggle" event. 

This would be one of them.

