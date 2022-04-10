Work beginning on $850,000 in improvements to Forest Glade courts

Work is beginning next week on upgrades at the tennis facility in Forest Glade Park.

Windsor City Council is spending $850,000 on improvements to the City's tennis facility which will see the aging courts and fencing transformed into a modern tennis and pickleball facility.

Officials say warmer weather is required for the installation of the new upgraded surfacing, and removal of all existing courts.

Work will begin on April 11 and take approximately two weeks to complete, and once finished the true transformation will begin.

Six new tennis courts and ten new pickleball courts, all with specialized surfacing and colour coating, will be installed over a further two-month construction period.

According to a release, there will also be new court access points created, and new fencing erected, as well as installation of wind and noise blocking mesh.

A new meeting and rest area will also be created off court, and better drainage will be installed around the entire area.

In the interim, city officials recommend any tennis or pickleball fans check out what other options they have in the City by visiting the tennis page on their website.