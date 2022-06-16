Work begins on a new playground and splash pad at Windsor's Wilson Park

Work is now underway at Wilson Park in west Windsor.

Crews have started to prepare the site for a new playground and splash pad.

Ward 2 city councillor Fabio Costante represents the area and says the $800,000 project is expected to be completed this summer.

"I think this new playground will be highly used and will be very popular and of course splash pads as we know, from the splash pads that do exist across the city they're very highly used and popular as well," says Costante. "So I fully expect that's going to be a desirable space for the community."