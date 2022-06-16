Work begins on a new playground and splash pad at Windsor's Wilson Park
Work is now underway at Wilson Park in west Windsor.
Crews have started to prepare the site for a new playground and splash pad.
Ward 2 city councillor Fabio Costante represents the area and says the $800,000 project is expected to be completed this summer.
"I think this new playground will be highly used and will be very popular and of course splash pads as we know, from the splash pads that do exist across the city they're very highly used and popular as well," says Costante. "So I fully expect that's going to be a desirable space for the community."
He says the community will continue to see work being done around the Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex.
"Council did approve through the budget process $800,000 for this investment alone, the playground and splash pad," he says. "So if you want to look at it as phase one certainly we're off the ground in phase one and then there's going to be multi phases over the coming years on the complete revitalization of Adie Knox."
The park is located at the corner of McEwan Avenue and Rooney Street behind the Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex.
Last year, council approved the $29-million 'Reimagined Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex Plan.'
The plan will transition the current complex into a community hub for a range of health and social services as well as cultural, recreation and green spaces to enhance community life.