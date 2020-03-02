Work Begins on New Students Residence at St. Clair College

Construction has begun on a new student residence at St. Clair College in Windsor.

A ceremony took place Friday morning with provincial officials from the Ministry of Colleges and Universities.

Vice President of International Relations Ron Seguin, said the new building will house 512 students on campus.

"It addresses the significant growth we've had internationally and the high demand for housing from students," he said.

Seguin said the residence will be home to a wide range of students, but it's a major selling point for students coming in from overseas.

"Parents will feel much more comfortable knowing that students are coming to Canada, landing and have a safe place to land as opposed to coming and looking for housing because our current residence is full," he said.

The residence will have a unique design as it is being built in a factory and shipped to the site.

Seguin said the modules will be stacked, connected and completed within 45 days.

"To be clear there's a lot of work to be done on the inside once that's done, but this is residence that's built in a factory and delivered on trucks," he said. "It's the first in Canada, so it's both exciting and interesting."

The $23-million project will be completed in the fall and will welcome students in January of 2021.

With files from Gord Bacon and Rob Hindi