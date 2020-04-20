Work Begins to Reduce Flooding along Riverside Dr. in Tecumseh 

Work started on Monday to resolve flooding issues in the town of Tecumseh.

There was some water splashing over low-lying areas Sunday night which caused Riverside Drive west of Manning Road to be flooded and town crews put up barricades along the roadway.

"I believe it is mostly due to the topography of the property itself and there aren't any catch basins close by within the right of way once it does hit Riverside Drive," says Director of Public Works, Phil Bartnik.

He says town council last week approved $500,000 in permanent flood mitigation projects on private property to reduce flooding.

"There will be a berm going into the backyard so essentially once the water does spray over the break walls it will hit the berm and drain back into the lake instead of draining into Riverside Dr. itself," says Bartnik.

The town has seen this before according to Bartnik but hopes the extra funding approved last week will help prevent future flooding.

"We did survey work over the weekend and contract work began today and there are a number of locations, there are eight locations for a total of 16 properties."

Bartnik says this will be a problem for shoreline property owners when the winds are coming out of the north, northwest.

The town is also adding catch basins in the boulevard to lessen any flooding.