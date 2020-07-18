Work Completed on Busy South-Windsor Intersection

Things will be moving a lot smoother in one of the city's busiest intersections in south Windsor, Ont.

Mayor Drew Dilkens and Ward 10 Councillor Jim Morrison officially unveiled $3.5-million in improvements to the intersection of Dominion Boulevard and Northwood Street Friday.

Among the upgrades, the road has been widened, surfaces repaved, left and right turning lanes added and a CCTV camera installed to ensure that traffic flows efficiently.

With several schools and the Windsor Mosque near the intersection Dilkens says morning and evening traffic stood still at times.

"Those who live in south Windsor have seen day after day, especially when school is in, have seen the effects and the challenges associated with this particular intersection," he says.

An underpass for cyclists and pedestrians was recently completed on Ouellette Place near E.C. Row Expressway, and Dilkens says this is another step towards connecting the city's trail network.

"Dominion Boulevard and Northwood Street are equally important to the safe and efficient flow of traffic in the City of Windsor," he added.

Morrison lives in the neighbourhood and thanked residents for their patience.

"Especially the people on Dominion Boulevard, they've endured a lot of inconvenience over the last few summers not being able to get into their driveways," says Morrison. "They've been very patient and understanding."

The work included new sidewalks and dedicated bicycle lanes in line with the city's Active Transportation Master Plan.