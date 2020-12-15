Work Continues at HDGH to Curb COVID-19 Outbreak

Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak within its rehab unit, but Vice President of External Affairs Bill Marra is confident things are heading in the right direction.

Marra says staff are stressed, but remain focused on mitigating the virus at the Prince Rd. campus.

The latest numbers show 18 patients and 36 healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak was declared in late November.

"The restrictions on our campus continue to be reinforced. We're working with our staff around measures that include cohorting patients, also how we staff our units. So these measures are going to be helpful, we just need to be patient," says Marra.

He says the outbreak at Hotel-Dieu is mirroring what's happening across the country.

"We continue to exercise all of the requirements that public health have been rolling out and I think what you're seeing on the campus is a microcosm of what's happening across the province and across the country and it's still very troubling and concerning and there's still quite a bit of work for all of us to do," says Marra.

He says, while vaccines are on the way, there's still a lot of work to do.

"We're certainly pleased that the vaccine is rolling out, but we still have a very significant runway ahead of us and by that I mean we still have many weeks and months of challenges as it relates to the virus before we have enough vaccine to treat everyone. So please, the message is don't be complacent," he adds.

Marra says the organization is also working to make sure those in need of mental health and addiction support are still served.

He's reminding patients the Mental Health and Addictions Urgent Care Centre at the Canadian Mental Health Association is still seeing patients while the Regional Children's Centre is also available for younger individuals.

Both locations are open Monday through Friday.

With files from Kristylee Varley