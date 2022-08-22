Work continues on Cabana Road

More work will begin this week on the improvement of Cabana Road.

The work is part of the Cabana Road Corridor Improvements, which starts on Monday, August 22.

Asphalt paving will take place on Cabana Road West from Dougall Avenue to the west of Dominion Boulevard, part of Dominion Boulevard north of Cabana Road West, and on Longfellow Drive north of Cabana Road West.

Along with closures on these roads, Transit Windsor's bus routes will be detoured.

Ward 1 Councillor for Windsor Fred Francis says now is the best time to work on these improvements.

"Now is the time, obviously, we'd like to get the road work done before school starts and traffic gets even busier in the area, especially around the college. We are looking to do some final touches in that stretch of the roadway before we finally move on to the final phase of Cabana which will probably begin sometime next spring."

Francis says the wait will be worth it.

"Sometimes when people see work going into September, or going into the month where school starts they say why don't we do this work in August so that's what we are doing. Cabana road is a huge project that's taken years, I am just encouraged, and I know many Ward 1 residents are encouraged that we are finally in the final stages."

Francis says residents have been happy about the improvements.

He says the progress so far has been great.

"Hard work pays off, I remember telling the residents seven years ago to just bare with us, we'll get this done and it's going to look great. The vast majority of the residents love it and they see it as an enhancement and improvement and they want more of it so that's what we're doing even on North Talbot and hopefully one day soon we can move on to Howard."

For more details on changes to the bus route visit Transit Windsor's website.

Road work is expected to be ongoing until Friday, August 26.

The final Phase of road work on Cabana is scheduled for the spring of 2024.

With files from AM800's Rob Hindi