Work continuing in Wheatley to find gas source

Due to the gas leak in Wheatley last week re-entry appointments for residents were delayed, but officials say the process is set to continue today.

According to a release, as of today approximately twenty-five percent of the properties have been accessed.

For the exploration into the source of the gas to continue, ongoing work is required, which includes removing some power lines as well as some demolition work in the vicinity of where gas was detected.

Officials say that property owners of all immediately affected properties are being advised of the demolition plans and the impact to their property.

Entegrus will be in the area this week removing power lines in the parking lot inside the evacuation zone, prior to the demolition work.

Residents can expect to see heavy equipment beginning to move into the area later this week or early next week, as the companies retained for the work prepare for the next steps in the investigation.