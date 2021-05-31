Work on Harrow Centre Enters Second Phase

The second phase of a $5-million facelift for Harrow Centre is underway.

Essex Town Council approved new road surfaces, accessible sidewalks and crosswalks, street lighting, plant fixtures, bicycle racks, storm sewers and watermain upgrades for downtown Harrow in 2018.

Director of infrastructure services Kevin Girard says Phase 1 of the project got underway on Queen and Mcaffee Streets in early April, now work on Phase 2 is underway.

He's asking residents to be patient as detours will now spread to King Street.

"They've started that with all of the sidewalks going through town," he says. "Once they move to the next phase there's a significant amount of work to be done on the storm sewers and watermains."

Girard says downtown Harrow will be completely transformed over the summer.

"Brand new sidewalks in town. We're hoping the push button pedestrian crossings are all installed along with the bike racks, canoe curbs, as well as all the new street lighting," he added.

He says the town is doing its best to mitigate traffic issues for residents and businesses.

"We've already started to communicate directly with some of the businesses that are impacted by the construction to make sure they can make their deliveries and get their customers to the door," he says.

Girard says the town will be updating signage and directions for alternative routes as work continues throughout the summer.

He says all three phases of the project should be completed by the fall.