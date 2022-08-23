Work set to begin on Walker Homesite Trail

The City of Windsor Parks Department will begin work this week on trail improvements for the Walker Homesite Biketrail and Walker Homesite Park.

The Walker Homesite Biketrail will see the existing asphalt multi-use trail completely rebuilt. It runs from Seymour Boulevard to Calderwood Avenue. As a result, access to the multi-use trail will be limited and possibly closed at times.

Walker Homesite Park will see the last phase of the replacement of the existing asphalt multi-use trail. The work will take place at the south end of the park.

The playground in the park will be closed during daytime construction but will reopen after work is done each day. The baseball facilities in the park will not be impacted by the trail construction as only a portion of the pathway within the park will be removed and replaced.

Construction is scheduled to begin Wednesday, August 24, and is expected to be completed by November 2022.

