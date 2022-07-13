Work to continue at Wheatley explosion site

Work is expected to resume later this week at the site of a gas leak and explosion in Wheatley.

Officials in Chatham-Kent say work stopped at the APEC 1 site to allow for additional testing after gas was released over two-hours last Wednesday.

Workers were in the process of excavating around the well at the site when the gas was released, however a review of the gas monitoring system along with health and safety plans confirmed that no further action was needed, and there has been no gas emission since.

The two-hour release was measured at 24 parts per billion in the atmosphere, less than one-hundredth of the amount that would represent a safety hazard.

Chatham-Kent Fire Chief Chris Case confirmed that the safety plans guiding the operations worked as planned. “Gas was collected and directed to the vent to be flared. At no time was there a risk to our community located beyond the evacuation zone.”

If residents at any time detect the smell of gas, they are asked to immediately call 9-1-1.

A gas leak on August 26, 2021 led to an explosion on Erie Street North, sending three people to hospital.