Work underway to upgrade parks and trails in Windsor's Ward 10

The City of Windsor is launching the final phase of a $1.1-million parks improvement project focused on two parks in Ward 10.

Work will begin this month to build 400 metres of accessible multi-use trails in Langlois Court Park located on South Pacific Avenue, and a second 600-metre multi-use trail will be installed in the adjacent Southdale Park.

Both asphalt trails will be 10 feet wide, nearly double the width of the 30-year-old pathway that is being replaced.

The trails are an extension of the new 660-metre multi-use trail that was built last year from Parent Avenue East to South Pacific Avenue in Langlois Court Parkette.

When construction is complete, it will create a 2.4 kilometre long continuous modern bicycling trail connecting three key parks: Remington, Langlois Court and Southdale.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens (left) and Ward 10 City Councillor Jim Morrison (at the podium) announce the final phase of a parks improvement project that will focus on upgrades and trail improvements in Langlois Court Park and Southdale Park. Sept. 16, 2021. (Photo by Rob Hindi)