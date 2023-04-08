Workers at Canada Revenue Agency vote in favour of strike action this spring

More than 35,000 workers at the Canada Revenue Agency are one-step closer to strike action during tax season.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada and the Union of Taxation Employees says its members voted "overwhelmingly in favour of taking strike action" if a deal is not reached with the Canada Revenue Agency.

"Our members have sent a strong message to CRA," PSAC national president Chris Aylward said in a statement. "Workers can’t wait, and we’re ready to show this government we won’t let workers fall behind."

The union says its members will be in a legal strike position on April 14. PSAC and the Canada Revenue Agency have scheduled a final round of negotiations for April 17 to 20.

PSAC declared an impasse in negotiations with the Canada Revenue Agency in September following eight months of talks.

The PSAC-Union of Taxation Employees wage proposal for three years called for a 4.5 per cent raise effective Nov. 1, 2021, and an 8 per cent raise in both 2022 and 2023.

"Our members are falling further behind as inflation soars and wages are stuck in neutral," said Marc Brière, national president of the Union of Taxation Employees "We’ve negotiated in good faith, but our members have had enough. Our bills are mounting, and our families are feeling the pinch. And now, we’re going to show the government that workers won’t wait."

The threat of a strike comes as Canadians file their 2022 tax returns to the Canada Revenue Agency. The deadline to file taxes is May 1, 2023.

The Canada Revenue Agency has said in the event of a strike, "certain CRA services may be delayed or unavailable."

"The CRA is eager to resume negotiations and committed to continuing to bargain in good faith and making every reasonable effort to reach an agreement at the bargaining table that is fair to employees and reasonable for taxpayers," the CRA said in a statement on March 31.



