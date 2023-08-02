Workers at Chartwell Leamington Retirement Residence to take part in information rally

Approximately 40 workers at Chartwell Leamington Retirement Residence will be taking part in an information rally today.

The President of Unifor Local 2458, Tullio DiPonti, says starting at 1:30 p.m., members for the retirement home will hold the rally in hopes of bringing attention to issues the workers are facing.

DiPonti says in July the union met with Chartwell in hopes of negotiating a new collective agreement, but says instead of returning to the table to reach a fair contract, the employer allegedly came back with nothing.

He says they are looking for a deserving wage increase for members, as several months ago Chartwell cut workers hours and cut resident services, leading to members facing extended hours, reduced vacation time, physical and mental burnout, and increased workloads.

According to the union, Chartwell has now pushed negotiations to arbitration.

DiPonti says most of the workers make just over minimum wage.

"Obviously the company doesn't remember, or tries to forget, what all these workers did during the pandemic, which they went to work and took care of the residents. Now that it's their turn to be compensated, we're not saying that we want an absurd amount of money, but we want a fair wage for them to keep their family going too."

He says it's a shame they have to go to arbitration.

"They basically said that they weren't ready to meet what's out there, and what's the pattern, which the pattern has been set by their sister homes in Windsor, LaSalle Chartwell, and all the other Chartwell homes, these guys are saying they can't meet that pattern and they want to go to arbitration."

He says the members have said they are frustrated.

"They held up their end of the bargain. They went to work, it's their turn to make sure that they get taken care of. And obviously this company doesn't care and they're calling us, and they want to do a demonstration. They want the people to know."

DiPonti adds that since the workers are employed at a retirement home, they are unable to strike.

He says he hasn't heard any word on a timeline for when the union and the employer will go forward to arbitration.

The rally starts at 1:30 p.m. at the Chartwell Leamington Retirement Residence located on 1 Henry Avenue in Leamington.

DiPonti says anyone is welcome to attend.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi