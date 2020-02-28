Workers at FCA Feeder Plants on Edge: Unifor Local 195



WINDSOR — The elimination of the third shift at the Windsor Assembly Plant will affect more than just the direct employees at the plant.

Several supply plants, including Syncreon and Flex N Gate in Lakeshore, feed products to the Windsor Assembly Plant, putting workers on edge.

Unifor Local 195 represents workers at Syncreon and Flex N Gate in Lakeshore.

Speaking on AM800's the Dan MacDonald Show, union president Emile Nabbout says about a third of those workers could be impacted.

"We will have at least one-third of employees working at this facility will be impacted, but we haven't nailed down the number," he says. "A lot of work will be done behind the scenes."

On Thursday, FCA Chrysler announced it was returning the plant to two shifts, impacted 1,500 direct jobs.

Nabbout says talks will begin with the employers.

"Whether we have people at the point where they are ready to retire, something we put forward is an idea with the employer to give them an incentive to keep the younger generation," he says.

The third shift will officially be eliminated June 29th but Nabbout says he wouldn't be surprised if the impacts on the feeder plants are felt sooner.



