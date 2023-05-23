Workers at Flex-N-Gate ratify second tentative agreement

Unionized workers at Flex-N-Gate in Lakeshore have ratified a second tentative agreement with the company.

The workers, represented by Unifor Local 195, have voted 75.4 per cent in favour of a new contract.

The first tentative deal was rejected by a slim margin by the employees, who then voted on a second tentative agreement this past weekend.

The union says the new deal includes a wage increase, an inflation bonus for each year of the deal, a signing bonus, changes to the wage grid and benefit improvements.

Unifor Local 195 represents around 200 workers at the Flex-N-Gate plant off Patillo Road in Lakeshore, which is a Tier 1 supplier to the Windsor Assembly Plant.