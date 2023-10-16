Workers at Integram Seating vote 99 per cent in favour of strike action if needed

Workers at Magna Integram Windsor Seating have voted 99 per cent in favour of strike action if needed to back contract demands.

Unifor Local 444 represents approximately 900 workers at the Patillo Road facility in Lakeshore.

Integram is a tier 1 supplier for the Chrysler Minivan plant, building seats for the minivans built there.

Production operations at the plant could be affected if Integram workers walk off the job.

Local 444 President Dave Cassidy says wages, pensions and benefits will be the top three issues going into talks and his members expectations are high.

"They see what's going on in the real world, you know with the cost of living and purchasing power and everything else these days. I mean it's tough for people to survive. They know their employer is making some pretty good money. Like I've said it many many times, it's time to pay the worker."

He says they don't currently have a timeline as to when negotiations could begin.

"We have an expiration coming up. However we want to make sure that we're not interfering with Stellantis. We'll see how things go with Stellantis bargaining and then go from there."

Stellantis is next in line for contract talks with Unifor's national bargaining committee.

Cassidy says with a vote of 99 per cent in favour of strike action if needed, it's the highest mandate ever from workers at Integram.

"That tells me that my membership is supportive of this bargaining committee, and to make sure that we go out there and get the best deal that we can for them. And if we can't, then they're willing to do whatever we need to do at that time."

The current contract expires November 4.

-With files from AM800's Rob Hindi