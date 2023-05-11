Workers at Presteve Foods ratify three-year deal
Unionized workers at Presteve Foods in Wheatley have ratified a new collective agreement after voting 97.4 per cent in favour of the deal.
It's a three year contract for the workers who are represented by Unifor Local 444.
According to the union, the deal includes substantial pay increases and more paid time off.
In a social media post, the union says, "a healthy deal that reflects a greater worth in our members that will carry us through the next three years."
The post also states "the committee believed that for you to do your job, you require proper PPE and the tools to get it done, so they delivered."
There are more than 50 unionized workers at Presteve Foods.
Photo courtesy: Unifor Local 444