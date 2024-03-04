Workers at ZF-TRW vote in favour of new deal

A new deal has been reached for the employees of one of the Feeder Four parts suppliers in Windsor-Essex.

Unifor Local 444 negotiated with ZF-TRW throughout the weekend, and reached a tentative deal for their 280 members on Sunday.

Monday afternoon workers voted 76 per cent in favour of the new three year ratified deal at the Unifor hall on Turner Road.

ZF workers make rear and front suspensions for the Chrysler Pacifica.

Local 444 president Dave Cassidy says this ratification went well, and they're happy to see the workers vote in favour of what presented.

"Everybody just came together and stayed strong on this issue. Because we knew they were at $23/h, and we knew there needed to be substantial increases there. We were very strategic how we chose ZF to lead the Feeder Four bargaining, and as we move to the next three companies, they're taking this agreement. I mean, that's the reality, that's how pattern bargaining works," he said.

Cassidy says when they came out of the Detroit Three bargaining expectations were very high there, and that ended up being one of the largest agreements that he's seen in his 30 year tenure.

He says that led expectations to be high at the supply base as well.

"We think that we came out of here with a great deal. They have a $5,000 signing bonus, they got 10% in Year 1, 5% Year 2, and 5% in Year 3 with Christmas bonuses in there, there's pension increases, there's benefit increases. So it's a very rich agreement and we're very happy. And obviously the results showed that the membership was happy too, and that's all that matters to us."

Cassidy says it is a good day for everyone involved.

"We worked all week, we worked hard, and I want to thank the employer as well. Not just our membership but our employer, I mean it takes two to go to the bargaining table and we picked the right employer to make sure that they set the pattern with," he said.

Cassidy says the pattern is now set and the deal they reached with ZF-TRW will serve as a template in the negotiations with the other members of the Feeder Four set to start on Tuesday.

(Photo Credit: Courtesy of ZF)