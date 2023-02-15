Workers needed to install fire safety system at new EV battery plant

A hiring event is set for next week to fill positions needed to install fire protection systems at the NextStar Energy electric vehicle battery plant that's currently under construction in Windsor.

Classic Fire + Life Safety needs to recruit 40 to 45 workers to help it deliver critical fire protection systems and services at the $5-billion dollar plant near Banwell Road and the EC Row Expressway.

The recruitment campaign kicks off Friday, Feb. 24 at a hiring event that is open to all.

It will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Windsor East Lakeshore at 14 Amy Croft Dr. in Lakeshore.

Those interested in applying for a position will need to join UA Local 853, the United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipe Fitting Industry of the United States and Canada. Commonly known as the United Association, the labour union which represents workers in the plumbing and pipefitting industries in the United States and Canada.

Melissa Diaz, vice president of human resources for Classic Fire + Life Safety, says this is the largest projects they've had the opportunity to do.

"It's advantageous to individuals who are looking to begin their career in the industry and really have this be part of their portfolio, given this is the first battery plant in Canada," she says.

Diaz says they will need the workers for 18 to 24 months for this project.

"We believe this will open doors for us as an employer, as well in the community and across Canada. We'll likely be looking for other opportunities internally for the individuals we bring on as part of this project, so we don't believe the opportunity will end there," she says.

In July, 2022, Classic FLS was named the fire protection partner for NextStar, Canada's first large scale electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility, and will be installing the sprinkler system, fire pumps and special hazard suppression systems.

Onsite work is expected to start in April, 2023.

Officials are aiming to have the 4.5 million square foot facility producing modules in the first quarter of 2024 and battery cells in the first quarter of 2025.

Click here for more information on the hiring event and what applicants will need to have to apply for a position.