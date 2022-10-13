Workforce WindsorEssex aims to support skilled trades employers in hiring newcomers

Workforce WindsorEssex has launched a report to support skilled trades employers in hiring newcomers.

The report, Newcomers in the Skilled Trades, is to provide recommendations to help improve employment outcomes for newcomers, including how to better connect with those who are hiring.

Individuals in skilled trade positions are nearing retirement, and many newcomers arriving in Canada have relevant experience in the trades. A recent Workforce WindsorEssex survey showed that 15 percent of responding newcomers had skilled trades experience.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Safa Youness, Project Coordinator and Research Analyst with Workforce WindsorEssex, says barriers faced by newcomers when interested in entering the industry included language barriers, lack of certification equivalency, lack of Canadian work experience and references, and a lack of connection to employers.

She says what newcomers arriving in Canada can work on.

"What our recommendations are for newcomers is to continue developing their language skills and soft-skill developments to better prepare them in the workplace, connect with trades exposure programs such as Tomorrow's Trades, and if you know somebody who works in the skilled trades, ask for a reference, ask to go tour the company."

She says despite barriers, employers around Windsor and Essex want to hire newcomers.

"Every employer we've done consultations with are eager to hire newcomers. Some of the barriers that they've noted are the same barriers that the newcomers themselves have noted is first, that language piece, second we have transportation, many of them don't have access to independent transportation."

She says in a survey by Workforce WindsorEssex, a very high percentage of newcomers want trade jobs.

"Many of them are, through some of our consultations, the numbers that we've pulled are about 66 percent of newcomers have indicated interest in joining the skilled trades."

The Ontario construction industry will need over 100,000 additional workers to fill retirement gaps and growth in the industry.

In 2016, almost one in three trade certificate holders were aged 55 or older, likely nearing retirement.